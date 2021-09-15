Decomposed body of boy found in unoccupied house in Kerala

The decomposed body of a teenager, suspected to be that of a 17-year-old boy missing from the premises of a bank in this district six months ago, was recovered from an unoccupied house here, police said on Thursday.

The family members of Amal Krishna, who had gone missing after accompanying his mother to a local bank in Vadanappally on March 18, identified the dress on the body and some other belongings found near it.

The highly decomposed body was at least four-month-old and the head was found severed from the rest of the corpse when it was found at the building located around 10 km away from his home, a police officer said.

''As per the evidence recovered so far, we suspect that it is the body of the missing boy. But only after carrying out the DNA test and other scientific examinations can we confirm it officially,'' he told PTI.

The unfinished house, from where the body was recovered, was owned by an expatriate and it had been remaining unused for years, police added.

According to the missing complaint lodged by his parents, Amal Krishna, a plus-two student of a local school in the district, had gone with his mother to a nearby bank on March 18. His mother had asked him to wait outside the bank till she came after completing her business. After that, they decided to go to another bank, where the boy held an account of his own, in which the amount of his educational scholarship was credited. But, the hapless mother could not find her son anywhere outside the bank or in the nearby locality, following which the family had approached the police.

Though the police had registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace him, their efforts had failed to yield any result.

''We suspect that he had lost a good amount of money playing online games. And he might have been scared that his parents would scold him when they came across the matter. His mother was about to go to the bank in which he had the account on March 18,'' the officer added. During the investigation, it was found that the boy had transferred Rs 10,000 from his bank account to two accounts via a money transfer app.

It was the money that Amal, who had scored A+ for all subjects during the SSLC examination, got as a scholarship for his excellent academic performance.