T'gana Women's Commission to conduct awareness programmes for school children on crimes against girls, women

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:16 IST
Telangana State Women's Commission Chairperson V Sunita Laxma Reddy on Thursday said the Commission would conduct awareness programmes for school children as part of measures to prevent crimes against girls and women.

The Commission would conduct programmes to promote awareness among school children so that they can differentiate between a good and bad touch, she told PTI here.

The School Education Department and police would also be involved in the awareness programmes, she said.

Meanwhile, responding to the death of the accused in the alleged rape and murder of a six-year old girl here, Sunita Laxma Reddy tweeted in Telugu: ''What the girl's mother wanted has happened. The girl's soul has got peace. Homage to the girl child with the death of the evil-doer. The government would stand by them.'' The man, wanted in the case, was found dead on a railway track in Jangaon district on Thursday.

The incident on the evening of September 9 triggered protests by opposition BJP, Congress and others and outcry among public.

