PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 22-09-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 20:17 IST
Blast at under-construction girls' school in northwest Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A blast took place at an under-construction girls' school in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The girls' middle school in Tank district of the province blew up as the explosive materials planted near its boundary wall went off with a big blast.

The boundary and some rooms of the school were damaged in the explosion. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, police said.

The Tank district borders South Waziristan tribal district of the province.

Girls' schools are often attacked in northwest Pakistan. Such attacks have raised concerns over the safety of educational institutions which are often targeted by the militants opposing women's education.

According to a report, more than 1,500 schools have been destroyed in the tribal belt during the last 12 years.

Nobel Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai was also shot by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating girls' education in Swat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

