DTU VC Yogesh Singh appointed Vice Chancellor of Delhi University

Delhi Technological University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has been appointed as the VC of Delhi University, Ministry of Education officials said on Wednesday.

Considered close to the RSS-backed Rashtriya Shikshan Mandal, Singh will be the 23rd Vice-Chancellor of DU and will succeed Yogesh Tyagi who was suspended last October over allegations of irregularities and dereliction of duty. Tyagi was the first VC in the university's history to face such action. Pro Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi was holding charge of the top post since then.

Singh is an NIT Kurukshetra alumnus and holds MTech and Ph.D. degrees in computer science. This is the fifth time he has been appointed to the Vice-Chancellor's post. He was reappointed as DTU VC for a second term in April this year. He has served as Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (2011-14) where he was also reappointed for a second term.

''President Ram Nath Kovind who is the Visitor to central universities has approved the appointment of two Vice Chancellors.

''While Yogesh Singh will be the VC of Delhi University, Neelima Gupta has been appointed to the post at Dr Hari Singh Gaur Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar,'' a ministry official said. Yogest Singh had previously served as Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (2014 -2017), Dean of the University School of Information Technology (2001- 2006), Controller of Examinations (2006-2011) and Director Students Welfare of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

When contacted, Singh said he looks forward to the new assignment and his previous experience as Vice-Chancellor will help him efficiently run the prestigious university.

Neelima Gupta is presently serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU), Bihar. She was previously VC of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur. The President had approved the appointment of vice-chancellors in 12 varsities in July. The universities included those in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad.

Central University of South Bihar (Gaya), Manipur University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur were also among the universities for which new VCs were appointed.

After the two appointments on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor positions are vacant at eight central universities, including Jawaharlal Nehru University.

