Left Menu

Sherfane Rutherford's father dies, SRH player to leave bubble

Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour, SRH wrote on their official Twitter page.The SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Rutherford, from Guyana, was roped in as a replacement by the Hyderabad-based franchise after Englands Jonny Bairstow opted to withdraw from the UAE leg of the lucrative league owing to personal reasons.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:28 IST
Sherfane Rutherford's father dies, SRH player to leave bubble
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday said that West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford will leave the IPL bio-bubble in the UAE to be with his family after the death of his father.

The IPL franchise took to Twitter to announce the news and offer condolences to the cricketer and his bereaved family.

''The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour,'' SRH wrote on their official Twitter page.

''The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father.'' Rutherford, from Guyana, was roped in as a replacement by the Hyderabad-based franchise after England's Jonny Bairstow opted to withdraw from the UAE leg of the lucrative league owing to personal reasons. The 23-year-old left-handed batter, who has previously been part of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, displayed good form in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021