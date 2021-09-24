Three bars in Navi Mumbai fined Rs 50,000 each for flouting coronavirus norms

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMCC) has imposed Rs 50,000 fine each on three bars for alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines, a civic official said on Friday.

The vigilance squad of the NMMC found these bars and restaurant operating beyond the permitted time of 10 pm on Thursday, following which action was taken against them, the civic body's spokesperson Mahendra Konde said in a release.

While two of these bars are located in CBD Belapur, another one is from Koparkhairane, he said.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar warned that if these establishments are found flouting the guidelines once again, then they would be kept shut for one week, and in case of third-time violation, they will have to remain closed till the coronavirus-induced restrictions are lifted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)