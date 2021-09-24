Left Menu

UPSC: Latur man credits study, hard work for success

PTI | Latur | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:07 IST
UPSC: Latur man credits study, hard work for success
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nilesh Gaikwad from Latur in Maharashtra, who achieved 629th rank in the UPSC 2020 exams, credited continuous study and self-confidence for his success.

The Union Public Service Commission on Friday declared the results of the examination, conducted annually to select IAS, IFS and IPS officers, among other civil servants. A total of 761 candidates cleared the coveted civil services examination 2020, with engineering graduates Shubham Kumar, an IIT Bombay graduate, and Jagrati Awasthi, who completed B.Tech (electrical engineering) from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, bagging the first and second ranks respectively.

''Continuous study, self-confidence, hard work and perseverance are key to success,'' Gaikwad, an IIT Bombay alumni, who had cleared the UPSC exams earlier and was undergoing training as 'assistant defence controller', said.

He thanked his parents, Dr Shrikant Gaikwad, a former principal, mother Professor Anita Gaikwad and brother Shailesh as well as teachers for being successful in an extremely tough and competitive exam.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2020 was conducted on October 4 last year. As many as 10,40,060 candidates applied for the examination, out of whom 4,82,770 appeared, a UPSC statement said.

A total of 10,564 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination which was held in January, 2021, and, of them, 2,053 qualified for the personality test (interview), from which 761 were finally selected, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021