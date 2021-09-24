Candidates who qualified CS exam have important contribution to make for country: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that candidates who have qualified the civil services exam have an important contribution to make in their active service of next 25 years as architects of independent India at 100 years.

He congratulated Shubham Kumar (topper), Jagruti Awasthi (second rank) and Ankita Jain (third rank) for achieving the top three positions in the examination, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.

Singh, the minister of state for personnel, said among the 20 toppers are equal number of men and women candidates, which is 10 each. Like every year, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will soon host a direct interactive-cum-felicitation meet with the 20 toppers, he said.

"Young officers passing out today have an important contribution to make in their active service of next 25 years, as the architects of independent India @ 100, as envisaged by PM (Narendra) Modi," Singh tweeted.

A total of 761 candidates -- 545 men and 216 women—have cleared the civil services examination 2020. The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages—preliminary, main and interview—to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. The UPSC said that the top 25 candidates comprise 13 men and 12 women. PTI AKV AKV ANB ANB

