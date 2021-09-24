Left Menu

Nitish elated over Bihar-born Shubham Kumar topping UPSC exam

PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:37 IST
Nitish elated over Bihar-born Shubham Kumar topping UPSC exam
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed elation over Shubham Kumar, who hails from Bihar, on achieving the top rank in UPSC civil services exam.

A resident of Katihar district and an an alumnus of IIT-Bombay, Shubham Kumar had first cracked the exam in 2019 when he achieved the 290th rank and was given the IPS.

Currently posted in Uttar Pradesh as a Deputy Superintendent of Police, he secured the top rank in his second shot at the prestigious examination.

''Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shubham Kumar from Bihar upon securing the top rank in UPSC civil services exam. I wish him a bright future,'' the chief minister tweeted.

He also fondly recalled that the state's Development Commissioner Amir Subhani, a 1987-batch IAS officer, was the last son of the soil to have secured the top rank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021