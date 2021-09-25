China urges cartoon producers to resist 'unhealthy' content
The National Radio and Television Administration said in an notice posted late on Friday that children and young people were the main audience for cartoons, and qualified agencies need to broadcast content that "upholds truth, goodness and beauty". China's ruling Communist Party has stepped up a campaign to clean up its entertainment industry https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-radio-tv-body-strengthen-regulation-cultural-programmes-salaries-2021-09-02 in recent months, taking action against "online idols" and promising tougher penalties for celebrities who engage in illegal or unethical behaviour.
China's broadcasting regulator said it will encourage online producers to create "healthy" cartoons and clamp down violent, vulgar or pornographic content, as Beijing steps up efforts to bring its thriving entertainment industry to heel. The National Radio and Television Administration said in an notice posted late on Friday that children and young people were the main audience for cartoons, and qualified agencies need to broadcast content that "upholds truth, goodness and beauty".
China's ruling Communist Party has stepped up a campaign to clean up its entertainment industry https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-radio-tv-body-strengthen-regulation-cultural-programmes-salaries-2021-09-02 in recent months, taking action against "online idols" and promising tougher penalties for celebrities who engage in illegal or unethical behaviour. The campaigns have been part of a wider effort https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-culture-crackdown-sign-profound-political-change-commentary-2021-08-31 to intervene in all aspects of the country's culture and economy, with the government also promising to tackle inequality, soaring property prices and profit-seeking education institutions.
The Communist Party celebrated its centenary in July, and President Xi Jinping marked the occasion by promising to "enhance" the party's powers and strengthen the unity of the Chinese people.
