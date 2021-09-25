Woman dies after taking snack
A 34-year-old woman died after consuming 'pani poori' offered by her brother, police said on Saturday. According to the police, Rohini, a spinster, living with her parents at Gandhinagar here was offered the snack her brother bought on Thursday. She ate the snack, omitted, and fell unconscious, they said. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, the police said. A case was registered and inquiry with family members was on, they said.
