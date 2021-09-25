Woman dies after taking snack

Left Menu

Erode TN, Sep 25 PTI A 34-year-old woman died after consuming pani poori offered by her brother, police said on Saturday. According to the police, Rohini, a spinster, living with her parents at Gandhinagar here was offered the snack her brother bought on Thursday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 15:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 34-year-old woman died after consuming 'pani poori' offered by her brother, police said on Saturday. According to the police, Rohini, a spinster, living with her parents at Gandhinagar here was offered the snack her brother bought on Thursday. She ate the snack, omitted, and fell unconscious, they said. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, the police said. A case was registered and inquiry with family members was on, they said.

