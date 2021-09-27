Left Menu

PGCIL upgrades 10 Army schools in Kashmir under CSR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Monday dedicated upgraded and digitized ten Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) at Uri in Kashmir, the company said in a statement.

Lieutenant General D P Pandey, GOC 15 Corps, Kailash Rathore, Executive Director, POWERGRID Northern Region-II, and other senior officials of PGCIL and Indian Army were present at the ceremony, it said.

PGCIL has given financial assistance amounting Rs 3.09 crore to the Indian Army to provide technology-oriented education to students in ten Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) viz. AGS-Boniyar, Baramula, AGS-Hajinar, Kupwara, AGS-Wayne, Bandipora, AGS-Chandigam, Kupwara, AGS- Budkot, Kupwara, AGS- Sopore, Baramula, AGS- Krusan, Kupwara, AGS-Behibag, Kulgam, AGS- Aishmuqam, Anantnag, AGS- Wuzur, Anantnag.

The classrooms have been upgraded and digitized under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of PGCIL.

This CSR effort of PGCIL will enable about 5,000 students to remain abreast with latest technological, scientific, cultural developments through digital learnings and access information quicker with help of digital aids.

Through this CSR initiative, latest teaching solutions shall be available for benefit of students of the Kashmir valley.

PGCIL presently has 172,154 ckm (circuit kilometer) of transmission lines, 262 Sub-stations and more than 446,940 MVA of transformation capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

