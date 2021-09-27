Left Menu

PM Modi to launch 35 crop varieties with special traits

Seeking to create mass awareness for adoption of climate resilient technologies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation 35 crop varieties with special traits on Tuesday.During the virtual ceremony, he will also inaugurate the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Tolerance, Raipur, the Prime Ministers Office PMO said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:18 IST
PM Modi to launch 35 crop varieties with special traits
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seeking to create mass awareness for adoption of climate resilient technologies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation 35 crop varieties with special traits on Tuesday.

During the virtual ceremony, he will also inaugurate the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Tolerance, Raipur, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Monday. On the occasion, Modi will distribute the Green Campus Award to agricultural universities and interact with farmers who use innovative methods, before addressing a gathering, it added. The PMO noted that the crop varieties with special traits have been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to address the twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition. Thirty-five such varieties have been developed in 2021, it said. These include a drought tolerant variety of chickpea, wilt and sterility mosaic resistant pigeonpea, early maturing variety of soybean, disease resistant varieties of rice and bio-fortified varieties of wheat, pearl millet, maize and chickpea, quinoa, buckwheat, winged bean and faba bean, the PMO said. These special traits crop varieties also include those that address the anti-nutritional factors found in some crops that adversely affect human and animal health. The National Institute of Biotic Stress Management at Raipur has been established to take up the basic and strategic research in biotic stresses, develop human resources and provide policy support. The institute has started PG courses from the academic session 2020-21, the PMO noted.

Mentioning the Green Campus Awards, the PMO said it has been initiated to motivate state and central agricultural universities to develop or adopt such practices which will render their campuses more green and clean, and motivate students to get involved in 'Swachh Bharat Mission', 'Waste to Wealth Mission' and community connect as per the National Education Policy-2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021