Road in Agra renamed after late VHP leader Ashok Singhal

A road in Agra, known till now as 'Ghatia Azam Khan', has been renamed after late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal, who was born in a house located on the same stretch, the city mayor said on Monday.

Agra Mayor Naveen Jain said the proposal to change the name was proposed by Jagdeesh Pachori, a corporator from Shaheed Nagar ward in Agra, and it was accepted during the 13th session of the executive committee of Agra Nagar Nigam organised in the Smart City, Agra office premises.

Jain highlighted that late Ashok Singhal was born on September 27, 1926 at a house located on the road in Agra. ''In his youth, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and continued his studies. He graduated from the Institute of Technology of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1950. After that, he joined the RSS as a full-time pracharak,'' he added.

Singhal joined the VHP in 1981 and was in the public eye during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Jain said, adding that the VHP leader played a key role in forming a 'Dharm Sansad' in 1984.

Singhal died in 2015 at the age of 89.

Regarding the resolution in the civic body, the mayor said, ''The members of the executive committee passed the proposal of the changing of the name from 'Ghatia Azam Khan' to 'Late Ashok Singhal' road with full majority. Besides, proposals to change the names of other roads were also passed during the executive meeting." Corporator Pachori told PTI, ''On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Late Ashok Singhal, the road in Agra would be known by his name. Today was his birth anniversary. During the executive committee meeting, the proposal was accepted and passed as well.'' ''As this proposal was presented in the session, it was accepted by the members and passed with full majority. It is a matter of pride for us that the road would be known by his name,'' the corporator added.

During the meeting, proposals to change the names of various other roads in the city were also cleared. ''Now, Kehrai Mod Crossing would be known as Shaheed Kaushal Kumar Rawat, and the name of Shastripuram Crossing to Chitragupta Crossing was also passed,'' Mayor Jain said.

Besides, one of the corporators proposed to change the name of a shelter house in Agra, known as 'Kanzi House' to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Maweshi Grah. ''A road from Kidwai Park to the old post office in Raja Ki Mandi was changed to the name of Tantya Tope,'' the mayor said.

