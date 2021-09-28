Vajiram and Ravi Lead the Pack as UPSC Declares Results For 2020 Exam

Vajiram and Ravi have been producing AIR 1 rank in the Civil Services Exam, almost every year for the past more than 20 years New Delhi (India), September 28: With UPSC 2020 results declared last Friday, the temperament of civil service aspirants has been jubilant. Calls, hugs, sweets, happy tears are all over the place as these aspirants see their dreams of entering civil services fulfilled. While parents, families and friends praise the sincerity, dedication and perseverance of these aspirants who have cracked the examination, candidates credit this success to their mentors. One such institute which has been mentoring IAS aspirants for the last four decades is Vajiram and Ravi. This year, a total of 761 out of which 216 female and 545 male candidates have been recommended for appointment. A total of 10564 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in January 2021. A total of 2053 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination. Building strong candidature based on quality preparation & teaching excellence is Vajiram& Ravi's core ethos since 1976. Vajiram and Ravi has once again continued with their glorious performance this year as well. This year in Civil Services Exam 2020, its students have achieved six ranks in the top 10 ranks, 31 students in the top 50 ranks and 64 students in the top 100 ranks. Overall, more than 400 candidates out of 761 have secured ranks in the final merit list of CSE 2020. ''Many congratulations to all the successful candidates of the Civil Services Exam 2020. Now you are entering the world of challenges, opportunities, and responsibilities. We wish you all the best in serving the people of this nation. It is a matter of immense pride for us that 6 out of 10 CSE 2020 toppers are Vajiram and Ravi Students, Including Shubham Kumar, Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain, who have secured All India Rank 1,2 & 3 respectively. For those students who did not get the desired result in the Civil Services Exam 2020, be consistent in your preparation. With perseverance, you shall succeed. Vajiram& Ravi promises its continued high standards in coaching for the success of its aspirants,” said Ravindran, Director of Vajiram & Ravi Women are conquering the world. With surpassing every realm women are now taking centre stage in civil services as well. From dominating the skies to breaking age-old tradition women are doing it all. Ankita Jain, Mamta Yadav, Apala Mishra and Ria Dabi have followed examples set by Tina Dabi, 2015 IAS Topper. Incidentally, all these three women toppers have been mentored by Vajiram& Ravi. Ecstatic at how these three bright women have scored at the UPSC, Mr. Ravindran couldn't control his happiness. Wishing them, he said, ''Congratulations to Ankita Jain, Mamta Yadav, Apala Mishra and Ria Dabi for securing 3rd, 5th, 9th and 15th Ranks in Civil Services Examination 2020. They had studied General Studies Prelim & Mains programme at Vajiram & Ravi. We are proud of your achievement. Tina and Ria Dabi, both topper sisters, studied at Vajiram and Ravi. They both were students of the General Studies Prelims cum Main programme 2014-15 and 2019-20, respectively. Both sisters got into IAS on their first attempt. PWR PWR

