CavinKare CMD CK Ranganathan takes over as AIMA President

CavinKare Chairman & Managing Director C K Ranganathan has been appointed as President of All India Management Association (AIMA) for a period of one year.

Ranganathan has taken over from Harsh Pati Singhania, JK Paper Vice Chairman & Managing Director, and would lead AIMA as President till the next National Management Convention in September 2022.

Dempo Group Chairman, Shrinivas Dempo is the new Senior Vice President and Nikhil Sawhney, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Triveni Turbines has joined the AIMA leadership team as its Vice President, said a statement.

AIMA is the national apex body of the management profession in India. It works closely with industry, government, academia and students to further the cause of the management profession in India.

While outlining his priorities as AIMA President, Ranganathan said he would continue AIMA's digitalisation and initiate measures to deliver its services to students, executives, enterprises and academics in the hybrid mode. ''While AIMA has very successfully adopted and imbibed digital transformation, AIMA would strive to serve Indian management through both the digital and the physical channels,'' he said.

Under his leadership, technology will drive AIMA's services and the new initiatives would include face recognition tools for admission and recruitment testing services and remotely proctored semester examination for education institutes, it added.

“AIMA will develop IPR in digital education and testing. AIMA will build on its existing simulation services to teach management and test managers,” the statement said. Ranganathan said he is optimistic that the next 12 months would see a big upturn in the economic activity and hoped that AIMA would be one of the catalysts.

