PM to virtually inaugurate CIPET Jaipur, lay foundation stones for 4 medical colleges in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur and also lay the foundation stones for four new medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh, and Dausa districts of Rajasthan via video conference on Thursday.

These medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for ''Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals'', according to an official statement.

Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward, and aspirational districts, it said The institute is self-sustainable and dedicatedly serves the needs of the petrochemical and allied industries. It will provide education to the youth to become skilled technical professionals, the statement read.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also be present on the occasion, it said.

Aimed at developing manpower in different disciplines of Plastics Engineering and Technology, the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), formerly known as the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology, was established in 1968 by the Government of India with the assistance of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at Chennai.

