Jharkhand governor asks teachers to provide quality education

Inaugurating the newly constructed multi-storeyed building and a digital studio of the Vinobha Bhave University VBU here, the Jharkhand governor, who is also the chancellor of the universities in the state, said he was very much impressed with these two projects of the VBU.

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:09 IST
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais Wednesday called upon teachers to provide quality education to students for the development of the state.

The governor also urged them to work towards the eradication of social evils. Inaugurating the newly constructed multi-storeyed building and a digital studio of the Vinobha Bhave University (VBU) here, the Jharkhand governor, who is also the chancellor of the universities in the state, said he was very much impressed with these two projects of the VBU. Bais said both the projects were the need of the hour for the development of science and for promoting sporting activities in the region. He said the governments at the Centre and the state were focussing on promoting sports by trying to identify potential sports talents. The governor admitted that the coronavirus pandemic has badly affected proper education. “A mere lecture on providing good education will not suffice the purpose of teaching and the priority should now be to fill up all the vacancies of professors and teachers in all the universities and colleges of the state,” Bais said. The governor appreciated the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Dr. Mukund Narayan Deo, for setting up the digital studio, which will help online teaching and provide valuable information.

