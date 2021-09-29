Delhi flyover gets huge mural with message on girl child education

A colourful mural on a side wall of a major flyover in Kashmere Gate area depicting a stack of books and a girl reading under an electric lamp is catching the attention of people, both for its artwork and the social message.

The vibrant artwork has been done under a project by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in partnership with Delhi Street Art.

The recently-made mural, spanning 200 m and 20-ft high, across the ramp of the ISBT Flyover, shows a girl lying on a mat, reading a book under a hanging electric bulb with a stack of books next to her.

"A loud and clear message of girl child education has been sent to the residents of Delhi through this artwork,'' said Shashanka Ala, Deputy Commissioner, City-Sadar Paharganj Zone of the NDMC.

Delhi Street Art, a collective of artists, has earlier executed similar projects in the national capital.

In 2017, it had worked with a group of deaf persons in the city to transform a portion of a dull exterior wall of a prominent flyover in south Delhi into a vibrant canvas, embedded with a loud and clear social message -- deafness is normal and sign language is not a taboo.

Ala said the message in the mural is to encourage education of girl child. It shows the transition from darkness to light for the generation, by investing in books and education for children, especially the girl child. ''The mural also depicts the symbolic need to revive our classics and impart valuable cultural and historic lessons to our children and help them fly,'' she said.

Among the stack of book depicted on the wall canvas, are 'Rancharitmanas', 'Mahabharat', 'Great Expectations', 'Meghdoot', 'Godan', besides books on multiple subjects.

A huge message streams across the wall -- 'Wah jo Andhere ko Roushan Karti Hai, Wah jo Jeevan ka Shrot hai: Wah ek Beti hai'' (The one who dispels the darkness, the one who is a source of life; She is a daughter)".

