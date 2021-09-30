Left Menu

Over 200 butterfly species spotted in 4th edition of Namdapha Butterfly Meet

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 30-09-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 12:24 IST
Over 200 butterfly species spotted in 4th edition of Namdapha Butterfly Meet
  • Country:
  • India

Over 200 species of butterflies were spotted at the fourth edition of the Namdapha Butterfly Meet in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, officials said here on Thursday.

The three-day meet was held at the Deban camp of Namdapha National Park (NNP) in the district and concluded on September 28.

Significant among the species recorded during the meet, included the Saffron (Mota Massyla), Koh-i-noor (Amathuxidia Amythaon), Yellow Veined Lancer (Pyroneura Latoia Latoia) and the Zigzag Flat (Odina Decorates).

The meet was organized by the Society for Education and Environmental Development (SEED), an NGO, in collaboration with the Tourism department, Changlang district administration, Namdapha Tiger Reserve and the Namdapha National Park (NNP) authorities.

The aim of the event, which witnessed participants from eight different states of the country and students from different colleges and university of Arunachal Pradesh, was to sensitize the people, especially students on the importance of conserving nature.

Besides butterfly watching, various activities like nature walk, talks on butterflies and conservation were also organized during the event.

Several butterfly experts and scholars who attended the meet also shared their valuable knowledge with the participating students.

A proper checklist through systematic study in the field was created at the end of the meet.

The event concluded with a cleanliness drive, jointly organized by the butterfly meet organizing team, North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research, Pasighat and the NNP authority, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021