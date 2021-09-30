Over 200 butterfly species spotted in 4th edition of Namdapha Butterfly Meet

Over 200 species of butterflies were spotted at the fourth edition of the Namdapha Butterfly Meet in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, officials said here on Thursday.

The three-day meet was held at the Deban camp of Namdapha National Park (NNP) in the district and concluded on September 28.

Significant among the species recorded during the meet, included the Saffron (Mota Massyla), Koh-i-noor (Amathuxidia Amythaon), Yellow Veined Lancer (Pyroneura Latoia Latoia) and the Zigzag Flat (Odina Decorates).

The meet was organized by the Society for Education and Environmental Development (SEED), an NGO, in collaboration with the Tourism department, Changlang district administration, Namdapha Tiger Reserve and the Namdapha National Park (NNP) authorities.

The aim of the event, which witnessed participants from eight different states of the country and students from different colleges and university of Arunachal Pradesh, was to sensitize the people, especially students on the importance of conserving nature.

Besides butterfly watching, various activities like nature walk, talks on butterflies and conservation were also organized during the event.

Several butterfly experts and scholars who attended the meet also shared their valuable knowledge with the participating students.

A proper checklist through systematic study in the field was created at the end of the meet.

The event concluded with a cleanliness drive, jointly organized by the butterfly meet organizing team, North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research, Pasighat and the NNP authority, the officials added.

