Government focused on preventive healthcare: PM Modi

The government is making efforts to ensure there is one medical college or one institution for post-graduate medical education in each district of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

He also said that the government's focus is on preventive healthcare, and ayurveda and yoga are being promoted.

The gap in medical education and delivery of health services is being reduced, the prime minister said in a virtual ceremony to mark the foundation stone laying of four medical colleges and inauguration of the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology in Rajasthan.

