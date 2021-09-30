Left Menu

Development of country linked to health of citizens: Mandaviya

The health of citizens is important for the development of the country and the prime minister has taken steps to link the two, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said here on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 13:08 IST
Earlier, health was not linked with development. Linking health with development was started by Modi as chief minister of Gujarat, the minister said at the virtual foundation stone laying ceremony of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan.

Earlier, health was not linked with development. Linking health with development was started by Modi as chief minister of Gujarat, the minister said at the virtual foundation stone laying ceremony of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan.

He said the changes taking place in the health sector are meant to take the country forward.

''It is a very big thing to link health with development. This is the foresightedness of Prime Minister Modi,'' he said.

“Unless the citizens of the country are healthy society cannot be healthy and when society is not healthy then the nation cannot be healthy. Twenty years ago in Gujarat, the Ma Amrutam Yojana was started with the view and its results are being seen by citizens of the country,'' the minister said.

Mandaviya also said that more than 40 Petrochemical Technology Institutes (CIPET) across the country are self-sufficient, earning their own income and providing education to one lakh students every year with 95 percent job placement.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan through video conference.

Modi also inaugurated the Institute of Petrochemical Technology in Jaipur through video conferencing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

