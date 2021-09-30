Left Menu

Vipul Ray takes over as IEEMA president; succeeds Anil Saboo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:38 IST
Vipul Ray takes over as IEEMA president; succeeds Anil Saboo
  • Country:
  • India

Industry body IEEMA on Thursday said Vipul Ray has taken over as its president with immediate effect.

He succeeds Anil Saboo, who until now was representing the interests and concerns of IEEMA members.

''Vipul Ray takes over as president of IEEMA for 2021-22. Rohit Pathak takes over as senior vice-president and Hamza Arsiwala takes over as vice-president for the year 2021-22,'' the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) said in a statement.

IEEMA is the first ISO-certified industry association with over 800 member organisations encompassing the entire value chain in power generation, transmission and distribution, equipment, and electronic goods.

Ray said India is going through an energy transition, as a result of which the Indian electrical and allied electronics industry will have lots of opportunities.

''My team and I will continue to work in building a robust, healthy and dynamic Indian electrical equipment industry, encompassing the complete value chain in power generation, transmission and distribution equipment,'' he said.

IEEMA Director-General Charu Mathur said Vipul Ray has extensive international experience for start-ups, innovation and technology. All this makes him well placed to lead IEEMA at this important juncture.

According to IEEMA, Ray is a BE (Mechanical), MS (Manufacturing) from the University of California, Los Angeles, (UCLA) and MBA from the University of California, Irvine (UCI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021