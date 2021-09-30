Sphoorthy Engineering College: The Epicenter of Excellence

Successful career is the dream of every aspiring student and in today’s fast paced competitive world, career and Professional accomplishment is possible only through quality education in line with industry standards and requirements. Sphoorthy Engineering College, was established in the year 2004 with a motto of nurturing young engineers with technical brilliance, human values and ethics. Sphoorthy Engineering College is approved by AICTE and is permanently affiliated to JNUTH and recognized by UGC.

Sphoorthy Engineering College, under its visionary management has emerged as an epicenter for excellence in offering engineering education across various disciplines and emerging areas of technology with state of art infrastructure, certified faculty and constant industry engagement driven by the quality initiatives of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC). Innovation Culture: Sphoorthy Engineering College firmly believes in innovation as the key to ignite novel ideas, critical thinking in young engineers to address variety of complex engineering and societal challenges. Sphoorthy Engineering College is the one of the college in the state of Telangana to get a grant for the establishment of New Generation Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Cell (New Gen IEDC) approved by Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the aegis of National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) Ahmedabad. As part of New Gen IEDC each innovative student idea will get a prototype fund of Rs. 2,50,000/-. Out of 35 innovative ideas, 15 were converted into prototypes and 5 of them were selected for Smart India Hackathon (SIH). Industry Institute Interaction Cell (IIIC): Strategic partnerships and constant engagement with Industry facilitates skill development of students, in the latest cutting edge technologies and become industry ready. The IIIC cell of the college ensures continuous interaction with the industry by organizing field trips, MOU’s with domain specific industries etc. Some of the important MOU’s include EDUSKILLS, IUCEE (Indo US Collaboration for Engineering Education), ISRO, DRDL, DMRL, ECIL, BHEL, TASK, ICT ACADEMY and Palle Srujana.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centers of Excellence Cell: To bridge the curriculum gap between academia and industry, the college has various centers of excellence laboratories facilitating students and faculty to work on advanced technologies and foster quality research. The center of excellence cell includes Robotic Automation lab, Innovation and Incubation Centre, CISCO lab, Intel Intelligence lab, Data Science lab, Artificial Intelligence lab. Courses offered from the academic year 2020-2021: Institution is offering the UG programs in emerging areas of engineering viz. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Internet of Things and Cyber Security, approved by AICTE, New Delhi. For Further Details Contact: Sphoorthy Engineering College Nadergul Village, Near LB Nagar, Sagar Road, Hyderabad, Telangana Mobile: 9966631091, 9392119392 Website: www.sphoorthyengg.ac.in PWR PWR

