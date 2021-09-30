BJP alleges links between Congress and REET paper leak mastermind

The BJP on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the recently conducted Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET), with state party chief Satish Poonia claiming that the Congress had close links with the mastermind behind the paper leak.

Poonia alleged that Batti Lal Meena, the accused, is a Congress worker and his photograph with state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra is doing the rounds on social media.

However, Dotasra denied the allegations, saying the Congress has no links with Meena.

According to police, Meena is absconding and efforts are underway to nab him.

''Meena, is a registered worker of the Congress and his photograph with many Congress leaders, including Dotasra, is doing the rounds on social media,'' Poonia told reporters at a press conference.

''The BJP demands from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to recommend a CBI inquiry into the irregularities,'' he said.

Poonia also demanded that state Education Minister Dotasra be removed from his post.

Refuting the allegations, Dotasra said, ''I don't know who Batti Lal Meena is. He is not any post bearer of the Congress. As far as I know, he is a person who is fond of getting photographs clicked with political leaders,'' the Congress leader said.

Poonia asked why did the state government suspend government employees if the paper was not leaked.

''The government's action proves that the paper was leaked early in the morning and irregularities have occurred in the conduct of the examination,'' the BJP state chief said.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will protest in all the districts of the state over the alleged irregularities.

The state government on Tuesday had suspended an administrative service officer, two police service officers, 13 education department personnel and three other policemen for their alleged involvement in irregularities during the exam held on September 26.

