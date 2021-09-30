NSUI to launch helpline to assist students in Delhi University admission process

The Congress-affiliated NSUI will release a helpline number through which it will assist students in the Delhi University admission process, an official statement said on Thursday.

Delhi University will release its first list of cut-off marks for undergraduate admission on Friday.

''As the DU admission process is set to begin from October 1, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is launching a helpline number to ease the procedure and assist students with the admission proceedings. All the information will be provided in a definite bulletin for easy access,'' the statement said.

According to NSUI leaders, some office-bearers of the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) are likely to join NSUI on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)