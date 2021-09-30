NSUI to launch helpline to assist students in Delhi University admission process
- Country:
- India
The Congress-affiliated NSUI will release a helpline number through which it will assist students in the Delhi University admission process, an official statement said on Thursday.
Delhi University will release its first list of cut-off marks for undergraduate admission on Friday.
''As the DU admission process is set to begin from October 1, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is launching a helpline number to ease the procedure and assist students with the admission proceedings. All the information will be provided in a definite bulletin for easy access,'' the statement said.
According to NSUI leaders, some office-bearers of the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) are likely to join NSUI on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi University
- Union of India
- Akhil
- NSUI
- Congress
ALSO READ
Delhi University UG cut-off schedule likely to be released next week: Officials
Yogesh Singh appointed Vice Chancellor of Delhi University: Education Ministry.
DTU VC Yogesh Singh appointed Vice Chancellor of Delhi University
DTU VC Yogesh Singh appointed Vice Chancellor of Delhi University
Yogesh Singh appointed as VC of Delhi University