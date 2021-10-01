PM Modi focussed on making Jammu and Kashmir prosperous: Union Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focussed on making Jammu and Kashmir a prosperous and developed place and has taken several measures and initiatives for the welfare of its people, Union Minister Darshana Jardosh said on Friday.

Jardosh, the Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, and her ministerial colleagues Faggan Singh Kulaste and Subhas Sarkar visited different part of the Kashmir Valley as part of the ongoing public outreach programme of the central government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jardosh visited Kulgam district and took part in a series of events and activities.

She interacted with members of self-help groups and entrepreneurs who shared their success stories.

The minister said the purpose of the visit is to assess the needs and requirements of the people.

The prime minister is focussed on making Jammu and Kashmir a prosperous and developed place and has taken several measures and initiatives for the welfare of the people, she said.

Jardosh also inaugurated some development projects.

She visited an employment and counselling centre, and distributed vehicles among beneficiaries of the 'Mumkin' scheme. The government provides subsidy on the vehicles to enable the beneficiaries earn a decent livelihood.

She also inaugurated a sports competition for girls.

She highlighted the measures and initiatives taken by the central government to promote sporting culture across the country.

The minister interacted with local elected representatives who put forth various demands concerning the development and public welfare in the district as well as in their respective areas. Kulaste, the Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, visited the frontier district of Kupwara.

The minister laid the foundations of the Block Development Council office at Wavoora and the Alama Anwar Shah Sports Stadium at Kuligam.

He also laid the foundations of 15 Solid Waste Management plants virtually.

Speaking at the occasion, Kulaste said the Government of India is committed to ensure overall development of all urban as well as rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Various flagship programmes aimed at developing infrastructure and economy in rural areas like Kupwara district have been yielding better results on ground level, he said.

The minister assured that all the demands projected by the people would be taken care of properly, adding that he will discuss these issues with Prime Minister Modi and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

He said that the government is providing 100 per cent financial assistance in agriculture, horticulture and poultry sectors and exhorted the youth to take advantage of these schemes to earn better livelihood.

Meanwhile, on the second day of his visit to Baramulla district, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar inaugurated a multipurpose Conference Hall at Government Degree College Baramulla that has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.14 crore.

After inaugurating the conference hall, the minister held an interactive session with the students and faculty members wherein they shared their viewpoints pertaining to the educational scenario.

The students as well as faculty members appraised some important issues and grievances hampering the smooth functioning of educational ecosystem and sought their timely redressal for the betterment of the overall educational system in the district.

Sarkar formally presented the National Assessment Accreditation Council (NAAC) Grade 'A' to the college authorities during which he highly appreciated the college administration for meeting the requisite standards of excellence.

The minister also outlined the salient features of the National Education Policy-2020 and said that the policy can by and large fulfil the educational aspirations as it gives due consideration to activity-based learning outcomes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)