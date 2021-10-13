Jindal Global Law School Signs 10 New MoUs for Collaborations with Leading International Universities

13 October 2021, Sonipat: According to its commitment to promoting internationalization and continuing in its collaborative initiatives, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), has signed MoUs to establish 10 new international collaborations with international partner universities. The new partners of JGLS include 10 universities in 8 countries Australia (2), New Zealand (1), Portugal (1), Slovakia (1), South Africa (1), United Kingdom (2), United States (1), and Uzbekistan (1). The types of collaborations include short-term study abroad programs, J.D. transfers, pathways to master's degrees, joint research, and faculty exchange programs. Students of the 5-year law programs, 3-year law programs, and postgraduate programs will be the beneficiaries of these collaborations. Further, pathways to many M.A. and selected LL.M. programs of the Queen Mary University London have been exclusively secured for the students of the three-year B.A. (Hons) Legal Studies program. The Law Schools and Universities are 1. Federation University, Australia 2. University of South Australia, Australia 3. Universidade Catolica Portuguesa, Portugal 4. The University of Waikato, New Zealand 5. Comenius University in Bratislava, Slovakia 6. The University of Capetown, South Africa 7. City, University of London, United Kingdom 8. Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom 9 Texas A&M University, United States of America 10. Tashkent State University of Law, Uzbekistan These new partnerships are in addition to the 20 MoUs signed since August 2020. With these new collaborations in place, the Jindal Global Law School has over 200 international collaborations that will provide unparalleled global education opportunities to its students. All collaborations of JGU are methodically planned, institutionally sustainable, and meticulously implemented. Reflecting on JGU's efforts in promoting international collaborations, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University and Founding Dean, Jindal Global Law School, states that, "Internationalization has been one of the five pillars of strength for JGU (the other four being its Interdisciplinary Curriculum, Global Faculty, vibrant Research Ecosystem, and effective Student Career Services). We have been putting relentless efforts into strengthening our ties with educational partners from all over the world such that we maximize the possibilities of an intercultural learning experience for our students. As JGU and JGLS grow in leaps and bounds through the introduction of innovative and socially relevant programs, thereby increasing its student strength, we consider it our duty and responsibility to make certain that opportunities are in abundance for all our students who aspire to become part of our short-term study abroad programs, student exchange programs, dual degree programmers and other pathways to pursue higher studies in the leading law schools and universities of the world. All these collaborations are based on the needs of our programs, right-partner identification, and pre-assessed learning outcomes". Professor Kumar further observed, ''The institutional resilience of JGU is demonstrated by the fact that the Jindal Global Law School has itself established 30 new international collaborations during the pandemic in the last one year. We are committed to providing a world-class legal education to our students and we will overcome all challenges to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of our students.'' According to Professor (Dr.), Sreejith S.G., Professor and Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School, "Our global rankings, international standing, and our galaxy of faculty members have a reputational effect that prompts many international institutions to collaborate with JGLS. Their openness and reception to JGLS have been refreshing. The immense success in the past collaborations and outstanding performance of our students during the short-term study aboard programs have certainly contributed to this reception". Professor Malvika Seth, Associate Professor and Associate Dean (International Collaborations), Jindal Global Law School adds that "When we reach out to partner institutions and explain our motivations and goals during the preliminary meetings, we have found them to be sharing the same. Hence, they always reciprocate our enthusiasm to partner with them. This sense of having common goals and aspirations helps in mutually designing innovative and appropriate types of collaborations between two institutions. Apart from the custom collaborations, some of the partner universities have expressed interest to have joint clinics, joint moots, resource sharing, and mutual teaching of course modules". JGLS was established in 2009 and a short span of 12 years, has grown to become a premier law school in the country. JGLS has been ranked 76th in the world and 1st in India in the "QS World University Rankings 2021 By Subject: Law". Today JGLS, as the law school of JGU, is also an "Institution of Eminence" as conferred by the Government of India. It has 10 academic programs including 5-year and 3-year law programs, postgraduate and doctoral programs in law, and B.A. programs in Legal Studies, Human Rights, Gender Studies, and Criminology and Criminal Justice. The School has 475+ full-time faculty members from 25+ countries in the world.

