Student outfits go on march inside JNU demanding justice for missing Najeeb Ahmed

Student outfits collectively took out a march inside Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday to demand justice for Najeeb Ahmed, who allegedly disappeared from the campus in 2016.

The Students' Islamic Organisation, BAPSA, Fraternity Movement, MSF and Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India participated in the march that started from Ganga Dhaba and culminated at the Sabarmati Dhaba in the campus.

Najeeb Ahmed had gone missing on October 15, 2016 after an altercation with some ABVP students at the Mahi-Mandavi Hostel. The case was initially being probed by the Delhi Police and then it was transferred to CBI, which had filed a closure report.

The sounds of dhapli (drums) rang inside the university as nearly 100 students carrying placards reading 'Where is Najeeb?' marched in the campus and also raised slogans demanding that he be brought back.

''For Najeeb, and the rest of the Muslims on campus and outside, justice has been persistently denied. Muslim students since then have fought against injustice, one of the primary battles of which has been the fight for the recognition and registration of the fact that targeted violence against them has taken place,'' they said in a statement.

''It is not isolated incidents, or equally placed fights, but a full blown system that is against them. Despite the academic splendour and excellence accorded to JNU, it has taken the blood, sweat and tears of Muslims fight to fight for their dignity and survival,'' they added.

