Left Menu

Minor girl’s foster parents held for sexual exploitation, human trafficking

In her medical examination, it was found that the girl was sexually exploited.On October 6, police registered a case against her foster parents under sections of rape and human trafficking of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act at Bhopa police station.The two were arrested on Sunday evening, police said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-11-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 11:50 IST
Minor girl’s foster parents held for sexual exploitation, human trafficking
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police here have arrested a couple for alleged sexual exploitation and trafficking of their foster child, police said Monday. In September this year, the 17-year-old girl was found unconscious near a canal. She was given medical treatment and sent back to her foster parents on September 25 by an NGO. But later after a complaint, the NGO members confronted her guardians and rescued her. In her medical examination, it was found that the girl was sexually exploited.

On October 6, police registered a case against her foster parents under sections of rape and human trafficking of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Bhopa police station.

The two were arrested on Sunday evening, police said. The victim's real father died. Her mother remarried and relocated to some other place and couldn't be traced, according to police.

The victim is currently at a shelter home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021