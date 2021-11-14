Without knowledge of history, one can’t create new history: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday stressed that children and the young generation should be aware of the country's history.

The future generations should be aware of the country's culture, ideals of great men and their struggle, sacrifice, sacrifice and dedication, he said, adding one can't create history without the knowledge of it.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the state-level child rights week on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.

The future of the country and it is the moral responsibility of the government as well as society to prepare a cultured generation, he said.

He said he got the opportunity to get training in Gandhi Sevagram Ashram, Wardha in his youth where he learnt about various cultures.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has established the Directorate of Peace and Non-Violence to spread moral values and Gandhian philosophy of life among children and the youth of the state, according to an official release.

Mahatma Gandhi Darshan Museum, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences have also been established in Jaipur on the lines of prestigious institutions like Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai and MIT School of Government in Pune.

He said social awareness is very important for the eradication of child labour.

PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Social Justice and Empowerment State Minister Rajendra Yadav, Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Sangeeta Beniwal and Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya also addressed the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)