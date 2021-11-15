Left Menu

Death of 3 infants in Bengal hospital not because of Covid: official

They died due to different reasons, he said.Thirteen infants have been admitted to the hospital in the past 24 hours, but none of them with fever and breathing difficulties.At present, a total of 22 children of various ages are undergoing treatment for those two problems in the hospital, Saha said.

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:26 IST
Death of 3 infants in Bengal hospital not because of Covid: official
  • Country:
  • India

Three infants have died at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital here in 24 hours till early on Monday, a senior official of the medical establishment said.

The reason for their death is not Covid-19 as claimed by some quarters, Principal of the medical college Indrajit Saha said.

''Three infants died at the hospital in 24 hours till early today. But none of them died of fever or breathing problems or coronavirus. They died due to different reasons,'' he said.

Thirteen infants have been admitted to the hospital in the past 24 hours, but none of them with fever and breathing difficulties.

At present, a total of 22 children of various ages are undergoing treatment for those two problems in the hospital, Saha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021