Pearl Academy holds Convocation ceremonies for the graduating batches of 2020 and 2021

NEW DELHI and JAIPUR, India, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Academy, India's leading institution in creative education, recently organized convocation ceremony for students across Delhi and Jaipur. Apart from inviting the students' of 2021 batch, the institute went the extra mile and invited students' of 2020 batch, as they could not witness a physical convocation ceremony last year due to the pandemic.

The convocation ceremony in Delhi was hosted at the Siri Fort Auditorium, recently wherein the conferring of degrees took place in two sessions for the convenience of the graduates of both batches. While the first session was held to felicitate students of last year in the presence of Mr. Rui Baceria, Deputy Head of Mission, Portuguese Embassy, New Delhi; the second session, held for this year's students was presided by Mrs. Mamta Rani Aggarwal, Advisor AICTE and Mr. Vivek Atray, Ex-IAS, TEDx Speaker, Author and Visiting Professor.

Speaking on the convocation ceremony, Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy said, ''At Pearl Academy, we encourage our students to think out of the box and be creative problem solvers, especially on issues such as sustainability that are crucial for the advancement and wellbeing of existing and future generations. We equip them with the right knowledge and skills, which when combined with their perseverance, hard work and empathy for others can help them in achieving their life's purpose and dreams.'' ''Graduating is an important milestone in every student's life, and it gained a special meaning in the recent times. At Pearl Academy, on time completion of the academic cycles had been our priority without compromising on the safety of the students and their learning experience. We are extremely proud of our talented students and wish them great success as they embark on the new journey,'' added Abhishek Sharma, Regional Campus Director of Pearl Academy.

Pearl Academy's Jaipur campus also hosted a convocation ceremony for the graduates of the year 2020 and 2021. On the successful completion of course, the graduates were conferred with their degrees by dignitaries, Mr. Yunus Khimani, Former Director, Jaipur City Palace Museum and Ms. Kavita Chaudhary, Design Director, Jaipur Rugs.

The convocations celebrated the determination and hard work of Pearl Academy graduates through the pandemic and applauded the constant grit and dedication displayed by them towards achieving new possibilities. Towards the end of the convocation ceremony Pearl Academy students took an oath for the advancement of the society and to be committed towards the progress of the nation without compromising on morals and ethics.

About Pearl Academy Pearl Academy is India's leading creative education institution as per industry surveys by ASSOCHAM, India Today- MDRA, Outlook-Drshti & I-CARE, The Week- Hansa, Business of Fashion, and The Economic Times. The institute offers 40+ under-graduate, post-graduate, and professional development programs in design, fashion, business, and media through its campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For 28 years, Pearl Academy has been a catalyst for success for its students through its unique Total Learning System, constructive tie-ups with industry bodies, and international universities that are strongly reflected in its placement record of over 99 % year-on-year.

