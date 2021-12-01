UNICEF and Liquid to support Giga’s work to connect every school to Internet

UNICEF and Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid.Tech), a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, announced today a partnership in support of Giga's work to connect every school to the Internet and every young person to information, opportunity, and choice.

Liquid will share anonymized data to support Giga's work to map (https://bit.ly/3Efe3Ka) the location and connectivity status of schools in Africa. Liquid will also share information with Giga about schools' proximity to telecoms infrastructure and will help develop a connectivity monitoring platform. The resulting information will provide a basis for better-targeted investment to connect schools, including in hard-to-reach areas.

The partnership will initially focus on Kenya but will aim to incorporate other Liquid markets over time, including South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

"This partnership with Liquid will allow our Giga team to gain a deeper understanding of the connectivity landscape in Kenya and across Africa," said Thomas Davin, Director, Office of Innovation at UNICEF. "That knowledge will help UNICEF to get more schools online, giving children access to the opportunities they need to flourish."

Ben Roberts, Group Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, said, "The Giga Initiative from UNICEF and ITU echoes Liquid's sentiment of creating a digitally resilient economy in Kenya and Africa at large. There is no better place to start than our schools that shape the minds of our children, thereby securing our future. Through our expertise in the digital and telecom landscape, we will support UNICEF in its endeavour to map school connectivity data across Kenya by providing real-time figures to measure impact. This initiative also reiterates the vision of our parent company - Cassava Technologies, of creating a digitally connected continent that leaves no African behind."

Around half of the world's population still has no meaningful access to the Internet (bit.ly/3llxFVy). UNICEF and Liquid are committed to addressing this digital divide, which has widened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Giga has already mapped over 1 million schools and their connectivity around the world and has connected over 3,000 schools.

Liquid has connected 4,000 schools to internet across Africa. The company aspires to continue empowering schools with digital technology and has mapped 150,000 schools through the continent. A public record of this data compilation can be accessed at https://schools.Liquid.Tech/

Giga is part of UNICEF's broader Reimagine Education initiative, the UN Secretary General's Common Agenda (https://bit.ly/31kwz5n) and Roadmap for Digital Cooperation (bit.ly/3o8uKRB), and ITU's Partner2 Connect (bit.ly/3IjQMcq) Coalition. It has the potential to transform efforts to narrow the digital divide, providing a connectivity layer on which digital empowerment initiatives can build.

