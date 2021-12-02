Left Menu

Maha: Over 69 per cent eligible population covered with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Marathwada

At least 69.83 per cent of the eligible population in the eight districts have been covered with the first jab, 31.23 per cent people have taken the second jab, the official said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-12-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 18:29 IST
Over 69 per cent of the eligible population has taken the first dose of COVID-19, while 31.2 per cent have been fully inoculated against the disease in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, an official said on Thursday. As per the official data, over 50 per cent of the targeted doses have been administered to the eligible population in eight districts of Marathwada.

Nanded has so far administered 45.76 percent of doses against the projected population, followed by Hingoli, which has given 48.50 of the jabs, while Aurangabad has administered 54.65 per cent of doses till November 30, it was stated. At least 69.83 per cent of the eligible population in the eight districts have been covered with the first jab, 31.23 per cent people have taken the second jab, the official said. Meanwhile, the Nanded district administration has decided to take a call to reopen schools for primary classes on December 13 and have initiated steps to pace up the drive. In Hingoli, the civic administration has announced a lucky draw to encourage people to come forward for vaccination, another official said.

