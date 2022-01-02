Vice President visits IAC Vikrant

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant being constructed at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) here.

Chairman and Managing Director of the CSL, Madhu S Nair, presented a detailed brief about the yard's capabilities and strengths and it's contributions in developing indigenous technologies and creating world class capabilities.

The Indian Navy made a detailed presentation about the vessel and its capabilities. The Vice President also visited the hangar deck and the flight deck of the vessel.

Naidu was accompanied by Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan, State Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Rear Admiral Antony George, the Chief of Staff of Southern Naval Command.

Naidu returned from Lakshadweep on Sunday morning. He is accompanied by his wife Usha and other family members. The Vice President also inspected a Guard of Honour by the Indian Navy.

He will attend a few programmes in Kochi and Kottayam on Monday and will fly back to New Delhi on January 4.

Naidu, who reached Kerala on December 31, flew to Lakshadweep on the same day. He attended various programmes in the island over the last two days, including the inauguration of two Colleges of Arts & Sciences in Kadmat and Androth islands.

