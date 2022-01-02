Mumbai Cyber department registers FIR against 'Bulli Bai' app developers

Left Menu

Mumbai Cyber police registered an FIR against developers of Bulli Bai app and Twitter handles that promoted this application, an official said on Sunday after photographs of at least 100 influential Muslim women were uploaded for auction on the app triggering widespread outrage.The case was registered on Saturday under sections 354-D stalking of women, 500 Punishment for defamation and other sections of the Information Technology Act, he said.

Updated: 02-01-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 20:21 IST
Mumbai Cyber police registered an FIR against developers of 'Bulli Bai' app and Twitter handles that promoted this application, an official said on Sunday after photographs of at least 100 influential Muslim women were uploaded for auction on the app triggering widespread outrage.

The case was registered on Saturday under sections 354-D (stalking of women), 500 (Punishment for defamation) and other sections of the Information Technology Act, he said. ''The West region of Cyber Police registered the FIR against Twitter handle holders and the 'Bulli Bai' app developers hosted on GitHub,'' the official said. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday flagged the 'Bulli Bai' app to Mumbai police as well as Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for action, including the arrest of the culprits.

Vaishnaw on Sunday tweeted: ''Govt. of India is working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter''.

Mumbai Police had said they have taken cognisance of the matter and that concerned officials have been asked to take action.

The uploading of pictures on the 'Bulli Bai' app was similar to the 'Sulli Deals' upload in July last year.

The 'Bulli Bai' app worked just the same way as Sulli Deals did. Once opened, a Muslim woman's face was randomly displayed as Bulli Bai. Muslim women with a strong presence on Twitter, including journalists, have been singled out and their photos uploaded.

