Dhami unveils projects worth Rs 260 crore in Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar

02-01-2022
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 260 crore in the Vikasnagar constituency.

All departments have been asked to prepare a development roadmap for 10 years so that Uttarakhand emerges as the leading state when it completes 25 years of its existence, Dhami said at a 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Vikasnagar along with Union Minister Narendra Tomar.

He said projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore have been sanctioned by the Centre for Uttarakhand over the last five years, and the state government is committed to fulfilling them.

Dhami said hundreds of decisions for the state's welfare have been taken since he took over as the 'mukhya sevak', and government orders on all of them have been issued.

''This is where we are different from the previous government. Unlike them, we are implementing all announcements that we are making,'' he said.

Tomar said many development projects have been initiated in Uttarakhand under the double-engine government.

Vikasnagar MLA Munna Singh Chauhan said under the double-engine government, the youth are getting a number of employment and self-employment opportunities.

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in the Jhabreda assembly constituency.

