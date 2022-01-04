Left Menu

AFI postpones National Youth Athletics C'ships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 17:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday announced that the National Youth Championships, scheduled to be held in Bhopal from January 27-29, has been shelved indefinitely following the postponement of the Asian Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Youth Championships were to serve as selection trials for the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Kuwait from March 1-4.

''AFI wants to inform that the 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships which was scheduled at Kuwait from 1-4 March 2022 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

''In this regard, AFI has also decided to postpone the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships 2022 which was scheduled at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) from 27-29 January 2022 till further notice,'' the AFI said.

