AFI postpones National Youth Athletics C'ships
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday announced that the National Youth Championships, scheduled to be held in Bhopal from January 27-29, has been shelved indefinitely following the postponement of the Asian Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Youth Championships were to serve as selection trials for the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Kuwait from March 1-4.
''AFI wants to inform that the 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships which was scheduled at Kuwait from 1-4 March 2022 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.
''In this regard, AFI has also decided to postpone the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships 2022 which was scheduled at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) from 27-29 January 2022 till further notice,'' the AFI said.
