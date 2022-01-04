Differently abled technical assistant found hanging in official residence at Shahjahanpur

A 30-year-old differently abled technical assistant working in agriculture department here allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his official residence, police said on Tuesday.

Praveen Kumar Tomar (30) was not coming to office since December 31 and when his colleagues went to his residence in the office campus on Monday, they found the door locked from inside, said Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar.

On finding a foul smell coming from inside, they informed the police, the SP said, adding when the door was opened Tomar's body was found hanging from the roof.

There is a possibility that the deceased might have committed suicide on January 1 or 2, the SP said.

The dead body has been sent for post mortem today and the matter is being probed, police said, adding the deceased was the resident of Meerut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)