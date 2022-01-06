Pondy govt introduces additional restrictions to check COVID-19 spread

The Puducherry administration has imposed in addition to existing restrictions, several curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory. Secretary to government (Relief and Rehabilitation) and member Secretary of the State Executive Committee, Ashok Kumar said in a release on Thursday that in view of a surge in Omicron variant cases in the country and existing threat of third wave of COVID 19 in Puducherry, the territorial government has enforced with immediate effect additional restrictions which would be in force till midnight of January 31.

The government had extended lockdown on December 30 with several curbs. The spike in Omicron variant cases in the country and the existing threat of third wave of Covid 19 in Puducherry has necessitated clamping of additional restrictions, he said.

He said malls, market complexes and shops should ensure that customers not exceeding 50 per cent of the capacity of the complexes alone are permitted with adequate ventilation on the premises.

The official said that intra and inter district public transport services would be allowed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity.

Cinema halls and multiplexes are permitted to operate with 50 per cent occupancy by strictly adhering to COVID protocols.

Similarly restaurants, hotels, bars, liquor shops or hospitality sector establishments are permitted to function with 50 per cent customers at a time. The same restriction on the cap of customers is applicable to beauty parlours, salons and spas, exhibitions, auditorium and galleries, gymnasium and yoga training centres.

The priests of temples would perform the consecration of temples (kudamuzhukku or kumbabishegam) without participation of public or devotees, the release said.

Ashok Kumar said educational institutions would function as per directions of the Directorates of School Education and Higher and Technical Education adopting standard operating procedures.

These additional restrictions announced as per directions of Lt Governor would be in force till midnight of January 31.

