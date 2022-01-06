JNU, DU issue guidelines for staff in view of rising COVID-19 cases

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) have issued guidelines for their staffers in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

According to the guidelines issued by JNU on January 5, biometric attendance will continue to remain suspended until further orders. It directed department heads of respective branches to ensure physical marking of attendance.

''All officers of the level of section officer/equivalent grade and above are required to attend office on regular basis. However, officials below the rank of section officer of various schools/centres/departments of the university are required to attend their office as per the roster. For regulating the attendance of staff, all the department heads prepare rosters so as to ensure that required numbers of staff attend office every day,'' it said.

People with disabilities and pregnant woman employees shall be exempted from attending office but are required to work from home, stated the guidelines issued by both DU and JNU.

Both the universities said that officials shall follow staggered timings to avoid over-crowding in offices: 9 am to 5:30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm.

''The employees who are residing in containment zones notified by competent authority should take permission from registrar of the university to work from home until the containment zone is de-notified. They should produce the containment zone order copy from the competent authority. Further it shall be responsibility of concerned official to report back to the office, immediately after containment zone is de-notified,'' said JNU's guidelines. It also said that meetings, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing, and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest, are to be avoided. DU said that teaching and non-teaching staff shall not leave the city without prior permission of competent authority. The national capital has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases in the last few days with Delhi recording over 15,000 cases on Thursday. PTI SLB AAR AAR

