Left Menu

Two Odisha teachers suspended for using cell-phone in examination centres

Two invigilators were suspended for allegedly using mobile phones in examination halls during Class X summative assessment tests in Odishas Jajpur district, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 07-01-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 14:04 IST
Two Odisha teachers suspended for using cell-phone in examination centres
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two invigilators were suspended for allegedly using mobile phones in examination halls during Class X summative assessment tests in Odisha's Jajpur district, an official said on Friday. The two teachers, who were on duty in two different examination centres, were found using mobiles during an inspection by District Education Officer Ranjan Giri on Thursday.

''The two teachers have been suspended with immediate effect,'' Giri said. The superintendents and the deputy superintendents of the two examination centres have been served show-cause notices, the official said.

According to the standard operating procedure, no one, except the centre superintendent, can carry cell phones to the examination hall, Giri said.

Invigilators and others are required to hand over their mobile phones to the centre in-charge half an hour before the start of examinations.

The Board of Secondary Education is conducting the first summative examination for Class X students and tests started on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022