Left Menu

All India Inter-University archery meet postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 17:58 IST
All India Inter-University archery meet postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Inter-University Archery Championship, slated to be held in Mohali from January 18-22, was on Friday postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

''Keeping in view the safety of the players, it has been notified to all participating universities/institutes that the All India Inter University Archery (Men and Women) Championship has been postponed till further notice,'' Dr Arvinder Singh Kang, director students welfare and organising secretary of the meet stated in a letter to the sports board Universities Affiliated to AIU.

''The new dates of the tournament shall be intimated in due course of time.'' However the ongoing first sub-junior, junior and senior national ranking tournament in Gachibowli, Hyderabad is continuing, an Archery Association of India official said.

''The sub-junior and junior meets are over and only the senior meet is left, scheduled on January 9 and 10. Already archers have arrived so we are proceeding as per the schedule,'' he told PTI.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, the single-day rise in coronavirus infections was recorded above one lakh after 214 days, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,52,26,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and union territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022