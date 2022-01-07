Left Menu

Puri's Jagannath temple closed till Jan 31 amid rising COVID-19 cases

PTI | Puri | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:08 IST
The famed Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri will remain closed from January 10 in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, a senior official said on Friday.

The temple will remain closed till January 31, as per the decision taken at the meeting of Chhatisa Nijog -- the apex body of the temple's servitors, he said.

The meeting was also attended by staff members of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and district officials.

''In view of the health interest of devotees and servitors, it has been decided to close the shrine from January 10 to January 31. The decision was unanimously taken at a meeting of Chhatisa Nijog,'' Puri's District Magistrate Samarth Verma told reporters.

The daily rituals at the 12th-century shrine will be carried out as per the tradition by select servitors and priests, he said.

The decision was taken a day after several temple administration staff members, and servitors tested positive for COVID-19.

