Assembly elections to start from western UP on Feb 10, notification on Jan 14

Voting for the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases, starting from the western part of the politically crucial state on February 10 and moving eastwards.

Punjab (117 seats), Uttarakhand (70 seats) and Goa (40 seats) will have single-day voting on February 14, coinciding with the second phase of polls in UP, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

For Manipur, the poll panel has decided to conduct voting in two phases - 38 seats on February 27 and 22 seats on March 3 - coinciding with fifth and sixth phases of UP polls.

The final phase of voting will be on March 7 and votes for all phases would be counted on March 10.

In Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in 58 assembly constituencies, covering 11 western districts, out of the 403 seats in the first phase on February 10. The second phase to be held on February 14 will cover 55 seats, the third phase of voting will cover 59 seats on February 20, while the fourth phase polling will be for 60 constituencies on February 23.

The fifth phase on February 27 will also cover 60 seats, while 57 constituencies will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3 and the remaining 54 seats in the last and seventh phase on March 7. For the first phase of seven-phased elections for five states, the notification will be issued on January 14, nominations can be filed till January 21 for scrutiny till January 24, while nominations can be withdrawn till January 27. The polling will take place on February 10.

For the second phase, the notification will be issued on January 21, nominations can be filed till January 28 for scrutiny till January 29, while nominations can be withdrawn till January 31 for polling on February 14.

For the third phase, the notification will be issued on January 25, nominations can be filed till February 1 for scrutiny till February 2, while nominations can be withdrawn till February 4 for polling on February 20.

The fourth phase schedule will have the notification issuance on January 27, nominations can be filed till February 3 for scrutiny till February 4, while nominations can be withdrawn till February 7 for polling on February 23.

For the fifth phase, the notification will be issued on February 1, nominations can be filed till February 8 for scrutiny till February 9, while nominations can be withdrawn till February 11 for polling on February 27.

The notification for the sixth phase will be issued on February 4, the last date of nominations on February 11, scrutiny will be till February 14 and the last date of withdrawal till February 16. The voting will take place on March 3.

In the last phase, the notification will be issued on February 10, nominations can be filed till February 17 for scrutiny till February 18, while nominations can be withdrawn till February 21. The polling date has been fixed for the seventh phase on March 7.

