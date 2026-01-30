Left Menu

REFILE-Trump to sign executive orders and participate in a policy meeting on Friday

(1600 GMT) on Friday and later participate in a ​policy meeting at 2 ‍p.m., according to a schedule released by the White House on Thursday ⁠that ‌did ⁠not provide further details. Trump told reporters earlier ‍on Thursday he planned to announce his ​pick to replace Federal Reserve ⁠Chair Jerome Powell on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 10:34 IST
REFILE-Trump to sign executive orders and participate in a policy meeting on Friday

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign executive ⁠orders at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) on Friday and later participate in a ​policy meeting at 2 ‍p.m., according to a schedule released by the White House on Thursday ⁠that ‌did ⁠not provide further details.

Trump told reporters earlier ‍on Thursday he planned to announce his ​pick to replace Federal Reserve ⁠Chair Jerome Powell on Friday. It ⁠was not clear from the White House itinerary whether the ⁠two events listed would be about ⁠Trump's ‌Fed chair nominee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026