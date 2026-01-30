REFILE-Trump to sign executive orders and participate in a policy meeting on Friday

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign executive ⁠orders at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) on Friday and later participate in a ​policy meeting at 2 ‍p.m., according to a schedule released by the White House on Thursday ⁠that ‌did ⁠not provide further details.

Trump told reporters earlier ‍on Thursday he planned to announce his ​pick to replace Federal Reserve ⁠Chair Jerome Powell on Friday. It ⁠was not clear from the White House itinerary whether the ⁠two events listed would be about ⁠Trump's ‌Fed chair nominee.

