Kurukshetra University’s prof emeritus Tanwar made ICHR chairman

It is indeed a great honour for the entire KU fraternity and all stakeholders of the KU that Prof Tanwar has been appointed the ICHR chairman, Sachdeva said.As per the Union government gazette notification issued last week, Prof Tanwars tenure as ICHR chairman will be for three years from the date he assumes office, said the KU statement.It said Tanwar served the KU history department for 42 years and held very important positions including the chairperson, dean of the faculty, dean of students welfare, and professor emeritus.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-01-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 21:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Dr Raghuvendra Tanwar, a professor emeritus and former registrar of the Kurukshetra University, has been appointed as chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi, a varsity statement said on Monday.

KU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, congratulated Prof Tanwar. "It is indeed a great honour for the entire KU fraternity and all stakeholders of the KU that Prof Tanwar has been appointed the ICHR chairman," Sachdeva said.

As per the Union government gazette notification issued last week, Prof Tanwar's tenure as ICHR chairman will be for three years from the date he assumes office, said the KU statement.

It said Tanwar served the KU history department for 42 years and held very important positions including the chairperson, dean of the faculty, dean of students welfare, and professor emeritus. ''He was appointed the director of Haryana Academy of History and Culture in 2016. He also served as a UGC national fellow, a prestigious position in academia, from 2002-2005. ''Prof Tanwar is a world-renowned expert in the field of partition studies and Jammu & Kashmir and has published a large number of books and research papers in the national and international journal in these areas,'' it said.

