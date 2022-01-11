IMF names UC-Berkeley's Gourinchas as next chief economist
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 01:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it has appointed French-born University of California-Berkeley economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as the Fund's next chief economist, replacing Gita Gopinath, who is joining the IMF management team this month.
The Fund said Gourinchas, who joined UC-Berkeley in 2003 and held previous economic posts at Princeton University and Stanford University, will start part-time on Jan. 24 and transition to full-time Fund work on April 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kopi Kenangan, Indonesia's Fastest Growing New Retail F&B chain, Hits Unicorn Status with Series C Fundraise
Malaysia seeks U.N. climate adaptation funds amid deadly floods
DoT-funded indigenous 5G testbed project in final stages; completion likely by Dec 31
Basiz Fund Services Spreads its Wings to North East India; Signs MoU with Government of Tripura
HC allows 12-year-old rape victim to abort foetus; says forcing pregnancy will breach her fundamental rights