Pondy govt keeps people's sentiments in mind while taking measures to combat COVID: Lt Guv

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said the territorial government is keeping in mind the sentiments of the people while deciding measures, including lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Addressing reporters after inaugurating the special drive to vaccinate those in the age group of 15 to 18 years in a school near here, she said, ''the economic aspect and also the need to ensure livelihood sources of the people should be considered while deciding lockdown to combat the pandemic.'' Soundararajan noted that there was a total of 83,000 teenagers in the age bracket of 15 to 18 years in the Union Territory. The special drive launched to cover this segment had so far covered 33,000 people. ''We will cover the remaining number of youth in next three days and establish a cent percent coverage of the school-going adolescents,'' she said adding that those coming under the 15 to 18 years and were not attending schools would be approached with a message to persuade them to contact primary health centers for vaccination.

Appealing to the people to celebrate the forthcoming Pongal festival with the utmost caution, she said the government would keep vigil on mass gatherings at various functions and particularly during 'Kaanum' Pongal on January 17 to ensure adherence to the safety protocols. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would kickstart the 25th National Youth Festival through video conference mode Wednesday. He would also declare open virtually the Kamarajar Mani Mandapam raised on a sprawling site in neighboring Karuvadikuppam on Wednesday.

The Mani Mandapam project was conceived by Chief Minister N Rangasamy during his previous term in 2016.

She said the health authorities have left no stone unturned to combat the pandemic.

Later, Soundararajan also visited Uruvayaru village and held talks with the families of potters. Local Administration Minister C Jayakumar explained to the Lt Governor the woes of the potters in eking out their livelihood in the context of scarcity of various inputs needed for making the earthenware.

